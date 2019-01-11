That men have more leisure time than women has been well-documented by sociologists. The gap is especially pronounced in married couples, as women, even though they’ve entered the workforce, still take care of most of the housework and child care. What are their husbands doing with the extra time? Mostly watching television, according to a government study on people’s schedules. Joe Pinsker talked to researchers who point to reasons why this gap still persists and why television is such a mainstay of men’s idle hours.

This week, a reader asks how to move on from a negative review received at work—even though the feedback was vague. Coworkers believe the reader can be “belittling or arrogant,” but the supervisor can’t divulge much else for the sake of anonymity.

Lori’s advice: Take this feedback as an invitation for some deep self-reflection.

When one person perceives another as being arrogant or belittling, often the missing ingredient is empathy. When working with couples, sometimes I’ll say, “Before you speak, ask yourself, What is this going to feel like to the person I’m speaking to?” Even without the specific details, your supervisor is asking you to do just that.

"My husband is a senior federal corrections officer at United States Penitentiary, Hazelton, in West Virginia. He has been working up to 18-hour days," the Atlantic reader Tanya Louise Allen of Morgantown, West Virginia, told us. "We are terrified about what the future may hold. We are a one-income household."