Was gym class a traumatizing part of school that still brings back shivers about that one particularly menacing bully? New research backs up what all too many of us already know: P.E. is kind of the worst:

Analyzing data out of the state’s Texas Fitness Now program—a $37 million endeavor to improve middle schoolers’ fitness, academic achievement, and behavior by requiring them to participate in P.E. every day—the researchers concluded that the daily mandate didn’t have any positive impact on kids’ health or educational outcome. On the contrary: They found that the program, which ran from 2007 to 2011, actually had detrimental effects, correlating with an uptick in discipline and absence rates.

Since at least The Jetsons, people have been eyeing a future in which flying cars zip us around to work and back. But there’s a reason that the technology has proven elusive:

Cities aren’t about to let hastily trained pilots commandeer thousand-pound machines and human passengers. The alternative, which is to let autonomous pilots commandeer thousand-pound machines and human passengers, is no more likely. If the world has learned one thing about autonomous technology in the past decade, it’s this: Autonomy is hard. It’s really, really hard. Even self-driving advocates admit that in 2018, the hype around driverless cars came “crashing down.”

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing urban dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

Could California’s ambitious but troubled high-speed rail project ease the state’s housing crisis? According to a new study, proponents should look to Japan—where bullet trains lowered housing prices. “In lieu of gifts, please make a down payment on our new home.” When tying the knot, many couples realize they don’t want more things—so they’re asking friends and family to chip in for something bigger. Uber has promised to reduce road congestion. But David Zipper argues that its new rewards program—which offers upgrades and free rides to frequent riders—will do the opposite.

