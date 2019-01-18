Fast forward to this decade, and electronic music—the genre de rigueur—is contextualized as “a radical project” in the British journalist David Stubbs’s Future Sounds. But looking at the recent pop charts, Stubbs wonders, is electronic music living up to its potential?

The writer who makes perfect sense of classical music

“It’s easy to take for granted that a performance should speak directly to a listener’s passions, vulnerabilities, and sense of self. What many listeners might not fully consider is that the experience is almost totally in the hands of the performer, someone tasked with somehow summoning the ethereal without losing the audience in the process.”

📚 MUSIC, SENSE, AND NONSENSE: COLLECTED ESSAYS AND LECTURES, by Alfred Brendel

Making a case for opera’s most successful, yet condescended toward, composer

“Puccini is not only indispensable, but one of the most dramatically astute and musically expert composers to write for the stage.”

📚 THE INDISPENSABLE COMPOSERS, by Anthony Tommasini

The worldly trials of a fantasist composer

“By his own admission, [Debussy] suffered from ‘a sickness of delay … and this curious need never to finish.’ It was as though the emotional expression he sought resisted closure, with the ironic effect that daily life closed in.”

📚 DEBUSSY: A PAINTER IN SOUND, by Stephen Walsh

The caveat to Charlie Chaplin’s musical achievements

“Movies are an inherently collaborative process. Yet the influences of collaborators can often be discounted, contributing to a less-than-complete picture of how a filmmaker such as Chaplin created his films, and thereby supporting a mythologized ideal of auteurs and their processes.”

📚 THE MUSIC OF CHARLIE CHAPLIN, by Jim Lochner

The largely forgotten, radical power of electronic music

“Though machines are often blamed for Chainsmokers-style blandness, ‘The problem is not the technology itself … It’s the conservatism and timidity and pragmatism of those using it.’”

📚 FUTURE SOUNDS: THE STORY OF ELECTRONIC MUSIC FROM STOCKHAUSEN TO SKRILLEX, by David Stubbs

William Kostura, from California, wrote that the first time he read The Lathe of Heaven, by Ursula Le Guin, he found it "terse and bleak." But on a second pass, years later, William reconsidered: "It IS terse and bleak, but it points the way to developing a perspective that will allow us to find acceptance, peace, and an ability to work for a better society no matter how bad things seem to be. I find the spare prose irresistible now; there is nary a wasted word." For Iris Berkel, from Waxhaw, N.C., Barbara Kingsolver's The Poisonwood Bible is no longer the "hilarious" and "unbelievable" work she once thought it was. Now, Iris wrote, "I find the antics of the characters to be abysmally colonial and unaware of the culture and people that they blindly went to convert."

