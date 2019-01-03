What We’re Following

Still Down: New year, new U.S. Congress, new Speaker of the House, same government shutdown. In its first order of business, the House elected Nancy Pelosi as speaker, mostly along party lines (here’s a less often-cited milestone: she’s the first person in more than six decades to reclaim the position).

Now in the majority, House Democrats started the 116th Congress looking to pass a pair of bills aimed at re-opening the government, neither of which offer funding for President Trump’s border wall. The president isn’t conceding: “I’ve never had so much support” for his position on the wall, he said at an impromptu press conference Thursday afternoon. Is there a way to put an end to all government shutdowns, for once and for all? Annie Lowrey has a suggestion.

The Dark Far Side of the Moon: China landed a spacecraft on the far side of the moon—on its own a thrilling feat of engineering. But there’s geopolitical subtext to the achievement, given that national government-supported space exploration began as a patriotism-drenched quest for national power (with a side of scientific discovery).

—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Let’s Invent a New Holiday

Last month, we asked readers to share some of the unique traditions their families engaged in during the year-end holiday season. The rituals you shared were often quirky and uniformly delightful. They made us think, Why concentrate all these fantastic festivities into one always-too-fleeting month?