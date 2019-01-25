The oldest stories known to humanity are also some of the most powerful. Over thousands of years, they’ve worked their way into the fabric of culture, with numerous retellings that reflect the values of the present or reveal the biases of the past. The scholar Martin Puchner shows how works such as The Tale of Genji, the very first novel in history, mark major technological and cultural milestones. A popular comic-book series based on the Ramayana, an ancient Hindu epic poem about the divine prince Rama, has helped many kids understand their Indian identity—but also contains portrayals that reinforce certain prejudiced ideals.
A debate surrounding Neil Gaiman’s rendition of Norse myths illustrates how such stories can evolve and be reclaimed over time. Chigozie Obioma uses The Odyssey as inspiration for a modern love story about a farmer’s journey from Nigeria to Cyprus. And Pat Barker fills in gaps in The Iliad’s portrayal of war and its consequences by giving a silent supporting character a voice.
What We’re Reading
Chigozie Obioma explores the transcontinental sacrifices made for love
“In rendering his protagonist’s journey to Cyprus, and the scene that greets the unknowing Chinonso when he arrives, Obioma recasts Homer’s Odyssey. For both tales’ heroes, ‘mere survival is the most amazing feat of all.’ But where Odysseus thrashed ‘under Poseidon’s blows, gale winds and tons of sea,’ Chinonso is betrayed by his fellow man.”
📚 AN ORCHESTRA OF MINORITIES, by Chigozie Obioma
📚 THE ODYSSEY, by Homer
The technological shift behind the world’s first novel
“In a globetrotting, epoch-spanning history, [Martin] Puchner argues that written works—and the ever-changing technologies used to sustain them—have defined societies since the beginning of recorded time.”
📚 THE TALE OF GENJI, by Murasaki Shikibu
📚 THE DIARY OF LADY MURASAKI, by Murasaki Shikibu
📚 THE WRITTEN WORLD, by Martin Puchner
The dark side of the comics that redefined Hinduism
“I didn’t understand how ideals of obedience to authority—something the comics taught—can feed systemic inequality. I was just reading about heroes who made me feel stronger than I was, and who would teach me, I believed, how to be Indian.”
📚 AMAR CHITRA KATHA, created by Anant Pai
📚 RAMAYANA, by Valmiki
How Neil Gaiman triggered a debate about who, exactly, owns pagan tales
“Since there’s no real ‘original’ with which to make comparisons, it’s impossible to know precisely what a Norse tale sounded like in the first place.”
📚 NORSE MYTHOLOGY, by Neil Gaiman
📚 PROSE EDDA, by Snorri Sturluson
Retelling The Iliad through the eyes of a female slave
“The great trick of The Silence of the Girls is that it fills in the borders of one character in literature while uncovering the vast gaps that persist in the rest of the Western canon. How many stories like this one remain to be told?”
📚 THE SILENCE OF THE GIRLS, by Pat Barker
📚 THE ILIAD, by Homer
You Recommend
Last week, we asked to hear about your favorite musical books. Marianne Bell, a reader in Token Creek, Wisconsin, recommends A Power Stronger Than Itself, George E. Lewis’s “comprehensive and incisive history” of Chicago’s Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. And Peggy Rose, of Windsor, California, recommends Madeleine Thien’s Do Not Say We Have Nothing, a novel about “music and musicians … faced with total destruction.”
