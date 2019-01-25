📚 AN ORCHESTRA OF MINORITIES, by Chigozie Obioma

📚 THE ODYSSEY, by Homer

The technological shift behind the world’s first novel

“In a globetrotting, epoch-spanning history, [Martin] Puchner argues that written works—and the ever-changing technologies used to sustain them—have defined societies since the beginning of recorded time.”

📚 THE TALE OF GENJI, by Murasaki Shikibu

📚 THE DIARY OF LADY MURASAKI, by Murasaki Shikibu

📚 THE WRITTEN WORLD, by Martin Puchner

The dark side of the comics that redefined Hinduism

“I didn’t understand how ideals of obedience to authority—something the comics taught—can feed systemic inequality. I was just reading about heroes who made me feel stronger than I was, and who would teach me, I believed, how to be Indian.”

📚 AMAR CHITRA KATHA, created by Anant Pai

📚 RAMAYANA, by Valmiki

How Neil Gaiman triggered a debate about who, exactly, owns pagan tales

“Since there’s no real ‘original’ with which to make comparisons, it’s impossible to know precisely what a Norse tale sounded like in the first place.”

📚 NORSE MYTHOLOGY, by Neil Gaiman

📚 PROSE EDDA, by Snorri Sturluson

Retelling The Iliad through the eyes of a female slave

“The great trick of The Silence of the Girls is that it fills in the borders of one character in literature while uncovering the vast gaps that persist in the rest of the Western canon. How many stories like this one remain to be told?”

📚 THE SILENCE OF THE GIRLS, by Pat Barker

📚 THE ILIAD, by Homer

You Recommend

Last week, we asked to hear about your favorite musical books. Marianne Bell, a reader in Token Creek, Wisconsin, recommends A Power Stronger Than Itself, George E. Lewis’s “comprehensive and incisive history” of Chicago’s Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. And Peggy Rose, of Windsor, California, recommends Madeleine Thien’s Do Not Say We Have Nothing, a novel about “music and musicians … faced with total destruction.”

What’s a book inspired by ancient myths that you would recommend? Tweet at us with the hashtag #TheAtlanticBooksBriefing, or fill out the form here.

This week’s newsletter is written by Rosa Inocencio Smith. The book on her bedside table right now is All the Wild Hungers, by Karen Babine.

Comments, questions, typos? Reply to this email to reach the Books Briefing team, or write to booksbriefing@theatlantic.com. Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.