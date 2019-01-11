+ 2016: “The elements of To Kill a Mockingbird … have been varnished by time”

📚 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, by Harper Lee

📚 GO SET A WATCHMAN, by Harper Lee

“Lolita blazes … with a perversity of a most original kind” (1958)

“The novel’s scandal-tinted history and its subject—the affair between a middle-aged sexual pervert and a twelve-year-old girl—inevitably conjure up expectations of pornography. But there is not a single obscene term in Lolita, and aficionados of erotica are likely to find it a dud.”

+ 2005: Lolita “keeps the promise of genius”

+ 2018: “Lolita will always be both ravishing and shocking”

📚 LOLITA, by Vladimir Nabokov

📚 THE ANNOTATED LOLITA, edited by Alfred Appel Jr.

📚 THE REAL LOLITA: THE KIDNAPPING OF SALLY HORNER AND THE NOVEL THAT SCANDALIZED THE WORLD, by Sarah Weinman

On the Road “is most readable” but “disappoints” (1957)

“Mr. Kerouac makes considerable play with [Dean’s] disorderly childhood, his hitch in the reform school, and his rootlessness, but his activities seem less a search for stability than a determined pursuit of euphoria. Dope, liquor, girls, jazz, and fast cars, in that order, are Dean’s ladder to nirvana, and so much time is spent on them that it is hard to keep track of any larger pattern behind all the scuttling about.”

+ 1998: “In the aftermath of the publication of On the Road … ‘everything exploded’” for Kerouac

📚 ON THE ROAD, by Jack Kerouac

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer is “a wonderful study of the boy-mind” (1876)

“The local material and the incidents with which his career is worked up are excellent, and throughout there is scrupulous regard for the boy’s point of view in reference to his surroundings and himself, which shows how rapidly Mr. Clemens has grown as an artist.”

📚 THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER, by Mark Twain

Great Expectations “is a masterpiece” (1861)

“In none of his other works does [Charles Dickens] evince a shrewder insight into real life, and a clearer perception and knowledge of what is called the world. The book is, indeed, an artistic creation, and not a mere succession of humorous and pathetic scenes.”

+ 1877: The story of Great Expectations “haunted Dickens’s imagination”

📚 GREAT EXPECTATIONS, by Charles Dickens

You Recommend

Last week, we asked you to recommend stories of self-reinvention, resolve, and renewal. Connie Kennedy, of Iowa, put forward The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls, in which, “coming from a childhood replete with example after example of living on the border of a disaster with parents stuck in fantasy, the author—through sheer determination—creates a completely different life for herself.” Another reader, Katelynne, suggested How to Build a Girl by Caitlin Moran, describing the book as “a masterpiece of sophomoric insight” in which “a teenage girl decides to re-invent herself solely on her will and talent.”

