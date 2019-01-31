White Americans can often struggle to understand Black English, and that has consequences far beyond just serving as an impediment to casual conversation. An upcoming study finds that stenographers in Philadelphia, when presented with recordings of Black English, made transcription errors in nearly half of all sentences. Those errors, however innocent in intent, can prove enormously harmful, especially in the courtroom: African Americans are overrepresented in the criminal-justice system, and equality is elusive if they’re routinely misunderstood.

Nothing is certain in life but death and taxes—and, perhaps, that the New England Patriots will make it to the Super Bowl. The team will appear in the big game this weekend for the third year in a row, but one of its perennial stars, the tight end Rob Gronkowski, is finally showing the wear and tear of a long football career:

Gronkowski isn’t quite what he used to be—namely, a four-time All-Pro, Brady’s preferred crunch-time target, and one of the best players at his position of all time. Years of physical play and resultant injuries have piled up; even before this season, the 29-year-old was rumored to be considering leaving the game. So if Gronkowski remains a useful contributor in this diminished state—a smashmouth blocker and an occasional downfield game-breaker—he also gives the Patriots a needed narrative heft, and fans a reason to watch. Brady and Belichick make lasting look easy; Gronk stands as proof that it isn’t.

Americans who are stuck at home during the polar vortex could soon start feeling the malaise of boredom and restlessness known as cabin fever.

How the body reacts to that stress seems to be key to how cabin fever rears its ugly head. In the years since I saw people pulling random sporting goods out of storage in Atlanta, I’ve also watched people ski down New York City’s streets during snowstorms and concoct ill-conceived makeshift transportation devices involving sheets of cardboard, garbage-can lids, and whatever else is lying around. Granted, some people might just find this fun, but many with cabin fever are very intent on getting out.

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing urban dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

