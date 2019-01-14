Subpoena the only other American present at a 2018 Trump-Putin meeting, David Frum argues. Alongside an intensification of the FBI’s investigation of Trump’s Russia ties, the president has taken extreme steps to conceal his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin—from both the public and even officials in his own administration. Last July, Trump met with Putin in Helsinki for more than two hours without any aides present. One other American was in the room—Marina Gross, Trump’s interpreter. Frum makes the case that Congress should take the dire step of subpoenaing her because of the lingering questions of collusion that are dogging Trump’s presidency.

Unthinkable

Two years into President Trump’s first term in office, The Atlantic looks back on the moments that have defined his presidency. “Unthinkable” is our catalog of 50 of the most improbable incidents to date —from the truly outlandish to the truly destructive—that under any previous administration, Democratic or Republican, would still have been unthinkable.

At No. 5: when Trump fired then–FBI Director James Comey on May 9, 2017.

Memory itself is still something of a mystery, but it basically consists of physical changes in the brain that encode a representation of past experiences. Those memory traces—known as engrams—can be accessed to reconstruct the past, albeit imperfectly … Engrams obviously do not save every detail of every experience. Some records of activity patterns do not persist. And that’s a good thing, says the neuroscientist Maria Wimber. “An overly precise memory is maybe not really what we want in the long term, because it prevents us from using our memories to generalize them to new situations,” Wimber said in San Diego at a recent meeting of the Society for Neuroscience. “If our memories are too precise and overfitted, then we can’t actually use them to … make predictions about future situations.” If your memory stores every exact detail of getting bitten by a dog in the park, for instance, then you wouldn’t necessarily know to beware of a different dog in a different park.

