—Haley Weiss and Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

Will Stancil explains what a scandal surrounding an elite private school’s college-application fraud implicitly reveals about our expectations of the elite higher-education system:

T. M. Landry shows how hungry our society is for what might be deemed “miracle students.” The Landrys are not the only ones to take advantage of this hunger, although their alleged fraud appears to have been especially egregious. Many other schools implicitly offer the same miracle: students who have endured great hardship and succeeded beyond all expectations. An entire genre of charter schools, often called “no excuses” schools, have adopted a similar rhetorical tack. These schools, explicitly targeted at poor students of color, claim to fuse rigid discipline and intense expectations to achieve an academic transformation. Their advocates often imply that only such a crucible can produce poor and nonwhite college-ready students. Like T. M. Landry, these schools have attracted disproportionate attention from colleges, not to mention media and politicians.

Read on.

What Do You Know … About Science, Technology, and Health?

1. President Trump announced on Saturday that this cabinet member will be the next to depart the White House, leaving the Interior Department in the hands of the former oil lobbyist David Bernhardt.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. This civil-rights group has called for a boycott of Facebook and Instagram after the release of two reports showing that Russian operatives specifically targeted African American voters on social media before the 2016 election.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. Efforts are under way in Canada to protect the last remaining North American groups of this four-legged animal.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here—the puzzle gets more difficult through the week. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Email Shan Wang at swang@theatlantic.com Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.