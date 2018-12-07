Celebrity Shadows: The astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, long seen as a champion of science and a celebrity in his own right, now stands accused of sexual misconduct by four different women. The follow-up that’s often glossed over amid headlines about the accused: truncated, traumatized careers, writes Megan Garber.

How do teachers teach the Civil War and the following decade of Reconstruction in schools in the Deep South?

Even though the U.S. history course for juniors in Mississippi is supposed to cover the period from 1877 on, Chuck Yarborough begins each year with the Civil War and Reconstruction. Students read Mississippi’s 1861 Ordinance of Secession , which, in Yarborough’s view, leaves little doubt that slavery played the key role in the Civil War. “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery—the greatest material interest of the world,” the document states. “Its labor supplies the product which constitutes by far the largest and most important portions of commerce of the earth. These products are peculiar to the climate verging on the tropical regions, and by an imperious law of nature, none but the black race can bear exposure to the tropical sun. These products have become necessities of the world, and a blow at slavery is a blow at commerce and civilization.” Meanwhile, students start their research for what is known as the Tales From the Crypt project with primary sources—court and census records, diaries, family and business files, among others—using them to write a paper about an individual buried in Friendship or Sandfield Cemeteries.

Here is a portion of “Villanelle With a Refrain From the Wall Street Journal,” by Andrew Hudgins, from our November 2009 issue:

you’re rising so fast rising’s almost dull,

your daily highs untested by a low.

Your twenties, thirties, forties, you’re a bull, and life, for now, is fast and overfull—

for now, you might say, chuckling, for now—

though death, of course, is unavoidable.

