The cruelty is the point (Adam Serwer)

“Their cruelty made them feel good, it made them feel proud, it made them feel happy. And it made them feel closer to one another.” → Read on.

The Jews of Pittsburgh bury their dead (Emma Green)

“America has developed a mourning rhythm around mass shootings. The first reports hit Twitter, and then cable news. Stories, light on detail and long on familiar imagery like police trucks and do-not-cross tape, start to trickle out … It is day three of the after for Pittsburgh, but the mourning in the Jewish community has only just begun.” → Read on.

What I saw treating the victims from Parkland should change the debate on guns (Heather Sher)

“I was looking at a CT scan of one of the mass-shooting victims from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who had been brought to the trauma center during my call shift. The organ looked like an overripe melon smashed by a sledgehammer, and was bleeding extensively. How could a gunshot wound have caused this much damage?” → Read on.

Kanye West wants freedom—white freedom (Ta-Nehisi Coates)

“It is often easier to choose the path of self-destruction when you don’t consider who you are taking along for the ride, to die drunk in the street if you experience the deprivation as your own, and not the deprivation of family, friends, and community.” → Read on.

The phantom reckoning (Megan Garber)

“How does the famous man, the sad victim of #MeToo’s chaos and wrath, feel about it all? What is his point of view, one really must ask? The women in all this question-asking are, meanwhile—shocking, predictable—distanced and blurred until, finally, they are simply written out of the story altogether. ” → Read on.

When I was in high school, I faced my own Brett Kavanaugh (Caitlin Flanagan)

“I told no one. In my mind, it was not an example of male aggression used against a girl to extract sex from her. In my mind, it was an example of how undesirable I was. It was proof that I was not the kind of girl you took to parties, or the kind of girl you wanted to get to know.” → Read on.

The 9.9 percent is the new American aristocracy (Matthew Stewart)

“The meritocratic class has mastered the old trick of consolidating wealth and passing privilege along at the expense of other people’s children.” → Read on.

Why are young people having so little sex? (Kate Julian)

“Name a modern blight, and someone, somewhere, is ready to blame it for messing with the modern libido.” → Read on.

The worst is yet to come: a warning from Europe (Anne Applebaum)

“This is not 1937. Nevertheless, a parallel transformation is taking place in my own time, in the Europe that I inhabit and in Poland, a country whose citizenship I have acquired.” → Read on.

