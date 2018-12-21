📚 SALT, FAT, ACID, HEAT: MASTERING THE ELEMENTS OF GOOD COOKING, by Samin Nosrat

Writing an Iranian cookbook in an age of anxiety

“As the world thundered, I paved a new, diplomatic relationship with my measuring cups and timer, finding solace in their certainty. Whereas only months before I’d felt restricted by the written recipe, I now relied on it.”

📚 BOTTOM OF THE POT: PERSIAN RECIPES AND STORIES, by Naz Deravian

The strange pathos of the turkey in Madame Bovary

“What does a 19th-century French tragedy, in which a provincial housewife kills herself as a result of her debts and affairs, have to do with an American holiday that celebrates homecoming and overeating? The answer, quite simply, is turkey (along with plum preserve).”

📚 MADAME BOVARY, by Gustave Flaubert

Robin Sloan’s Sourdough is a fascinating riddle

“The starter has survived decades in the brothers’ caring hands—it’s used to make a sourdough bread that’s plated as a side dish to their spicy soup, a fiery broth that, seemingly magically, burns sickness and apathy from its eater. The starter’s survival now depends on a former standout computer-science student from the Midwest.”

📚 SOURDOUGH, by Robin Sloan

The 7 best cookbooks of 2018

“It’s hard not to want to try what’s on any page you turn to … Scanning the streamlined but explicit instructions, you think: easy, quick, works, boom.”

📚 SHAYA: AN ODYSSEY OF FOOD, MY JOURNEY BACK TO ISRAEL, by Alon Shaya, with Tina Antolini

📚 BOTTOM OF THE POT: PERSIAN RECIPES AND STORIES, by Naz Deravian

📚 FEAST: FOOD OF THE ISLAMIC WORLD, by Anissa Helou

📚 SOUL: A CHEF’S CULINARY EVOLUTION IN 150 RECIPES, by Todd Richards

📚 MILK STREET: TUESDAY NIGHTS, by Christopher Kimball

📚 EVERYDAY DORIE: THE WAY I COOK, by Dorie Greenspan

📚 SOLO: A MODERN COOKBOOK FOR A PARTY OF ONE, by Anita Lo

You Recommend

Last week, we asked you to tell us about the books you’ve read that best capture loneliness. Susan Lipman, a reader in Los Angeles, chose John Williams’s Stoner: “It is beautifully written, but its strength is in its ability to tell a story of a man’s life (that many would consider a failure) with dignity and compassion.”

Gitanjali Bhattacharjee recommends The Nowhere Man, by Kamala Markandaya, which “illustrates so many of the tensions that come with being an expatriate of a country that was once colonized by the British, or a child of those expatriates … Reading this book felt at once profoundly lonely as I empathized with Srinivas, the protagonist, and like I had found a necessary community, one for which I’d long been searching.”

