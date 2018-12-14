—Shan Wang

Your Favorite Books of 2018

Last week, we asked you to share with us your favorite book of 2018. Many of you recommended books about history, both recent and ancient, or books on watershed historical moments whose themes continue to have striking relevance today. Check out the impressive selection of books suggested by you and other readers in The Atlantic’s Letters section, here. (If you’re a reader, writer, or simply love books, you might be interested in our weekly Friday Books Briefing newsletter.)

“Why has the Republican Party become so thoroughly corrupt?” asks the writer George Packer, who spares the GOP no arrows in his argument about the roots of what he sees as the institution’s “depravity” and “consistent repudiation of norms”:

The corruption of the Republican Party in the Trump era seemed to set in with breathtaking speed. In fact, it took more than a half century to reach the point where faced with a choice between democracy and power, the party chose the latter. Its leaders don’t see a dilemma—democratic principles turn out to be disposable tools, sometimes useful, sometimes inconvenient. The higher cause is conservatism, but the highest is power. After Wisconsin Democrats swept statewide offices last month, Robin Vos, speaker of the assembly, explained why Republicans would have to get rid of the old rules: “We are going to have a very liberal governor who is going to enact policies that are in direct contrast to what many of us believe in.”

1. Her ’80s dance-pop peer Madonna was deemed “rock” enough for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. But this artist wasn’t nominated for inclusion until 2016, and finally got the honor this week.

2. Barry Jenkins’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning Moonlight is a fictional adaptation of this 1974 James Baldwin novel.

Answers: Janet JAckson / If Beale Street Could Talk

Here is a portion of “A Memory of the Future” by Elizabeth Spires, from our July/August 2011 issue:

I will revel in a world

no longer particular.

A world made vague,

as if by fog. But not fog. Vaguely aware,

I will wander at will.

I will wade deeper

into wide water.

