📚 A BEAR CALLED PADDINGTON, by Michael Bond

Amy Tan’s lonely, ‘pixel-by-pixel’ writing method

“This is what my writing is about. This is what my whole life is about. No one can travel your own road for you; you must travel it for yourself.”

📚 THE VALLEY OF AMAZEMENT, by Amy Tan

📚 “SONG OF MYSELF,” by Walt Whitman

What’s the loneliest you’ve ever felt?

“When I started telling others I was working on a project about loneliness, I was surprised at first by how quickly some responded with their loneliest experience, often with immense specificity.”

📚 SEEK YOU: ESSAYS ON AMERICAN LONELINESS, by Kristen Radtke

The deft inventions of The Parking Lot Attendant

“[Nafkote] Tamirat feels free to cut across boundaries, blending surreal suspense with psychological realism. Her narrator’s acerbic yet candid voice is disarming; it will keep you steady company even as her novel subverts expectations again and again.”

📚 THE PARKING LOT ATTENDANT, by Nafkote Tamirat

You Recommend

Last week, we asked you to share books that helped you reexamine history. Betsy Tatarsky writes that The Warmth of Other Suns, by Isabel Wilkerson, captures “an important part of our country’s history that is not taught in school” and “could help people to become more compassionate.” Bob Russell, a reader in Washington State, points to Mark Twain’s Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc: “a brilliant presentation about a life that everyone knows a little but few know well—let alone that Twain spent years researching and writing this masterpiece.”

Can you recommend a book that captures feelings of loneliness, or one that made you feel less alone? Tweet at us with #TheAtlanticBooksBriefing, or fill out the form here.

