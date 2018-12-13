Communication Errors: The Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s recent testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee renewed concerns over lawmakers’ ability to work with, and meaningfully regulate, key tech players. Committee Republicans seemed to emerge from the hearing unconvinced that Google’s algorithmic search products are truly nonpartisan—and a showy enjoinder by the California Democrat Ted Lieu helped no one except Google, writes Ian Bogost.

“There was once a path to a stable and prosperous life in America that has since closed off,” writes Marco Rubio. The Florida senator makes known his dissatisfaction over the current state of American economic policy-making, and he advocates for a few of his own proposals:

We should reform student loans, too. We can increase transparency for borrowers by abandoning the current interest-based model, which hides the true cost of the loan and reduces incentives for colleges to bring down their tuition costs. If students instead pay a single, upfront loan-financing fee, which could be spread out through the lifetime of the loan, they could see on the front end exactly what they would be getting into, while avoiding the trap of ever-growing interest payments that delay graduates’ financial ability to start a family and build a life after school. I’ll readily admit that those entrenched in the higher-education system and those who are unwilling to adapt stand to lose from reforms such as these. That’s partly the point. We simply cannot afford to waste our money and young peoples’ future work lives on the four-year-degree-industrial complex.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

1. A recent Trump-administration reinterpretation of an old policy has made certain protected groups of refugees from this war newly vulnerable to deportation.

2. A nonbinding United Nations pact on this issue, signed this week by 164 countries and given a strong stamp of approval from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is nevertheless roiling European politics.

3. A major sticking point in the negotiations for Britain to leave the European Union has been over drawing a hard border on this island.