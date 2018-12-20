—Haley Weiss and Shan Wang

The promise of self-driving cars has generated a lot of hype in recent years. Alexis Madrigal breaks down the seven key obstacles that stand between us and our autonomous-vehicle utopia:

Self-driving cars are coming. Tech giants such as Uber and Alphabet have bet on it, as have old-school car manufacturers such as Ford and General Motors. But even as Google’s sister company Waymo prepares to launch its self-driving-car service and automakers prototype vehicles with various levels of artificial intelligence, there are some who believe that the autonomous future has been oversold—that even if driverless cars are coming, it won’t be as fast, or as smooth, as we’ve been led to think. The skeptics come from different disciplines inside and out of the technology and automotive industries, and each has a different bear case against self-driving cars. Add them up and you have a guide to all the ways our autonomous future might not materialize.

Read on.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

1. Shortly after the Senate voted last week to hold Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Pentagon revealed that it was still owed $331 million from Saudi Arabia and this country.

2. The chairman of this Chinese tech company finally spoke publicly this week, amidst growing suspicions over the corporation’s business practices and relationship with the Chinese government.

3. A controversial trial in this European country concluded yesterday with two immigrants’-rights activists being sentenced to jail time ahead of a strict new immigration law that will take effect in January.

Urban Developments

