📚 “THE ARRANGEMENTS,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie 📚MRS. DALLOWAY, by Virginia Woolf

The sublime cluelessness of throwing lavish Great Gatsby parties

“Jay Gatsby’s weekend-long parties are lavish indictments of the whole, hard-charging scene that propelled him to sudden, extraordinary, unscrupulous wealth—‘a new world, material without being real, where poor ghosts, breathing dreams like air, drifted fortuitously about,’ as Fitzgerald writes toward the end.”

📚 THE GREAT GATSBY, by F. Scott Fitzgerald

How to write a party scene

“The qualities that make parties such a nightmare for people—and also so pleasurable—make them incredibly important inside of fiction. There’s a chaos agent quality to them: You just don’t know who’s going to be there, or why. You could run into an old enemy, an old friend, an old friend who’s become an enemy. You could run into an ex-lover, or your next lover. The stakes are all there, and that’s why they’re so fascinating.”

📚 VILLETTE, by Charlotte Brontë 📚 THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT, by Alexander Chee

There’s something about Pride and Prejudice’s unappealing middle sister

“Mary is mocked by her sisters; she is insulted by her father (‘You have delighted us long enough,’ he informs her at the Netherfield ball, abruptly ending her pianoforte performance and promptly humiliating her); she is by most other people—and this is the thing that really oooooofs—merely tolerated.”

📚PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, by Jane Austen 📚 THE INDEPENDENCE OF MISS MARY BENNET, by Colleen McCullough 📚 THE FORGOTTEN SISTER: MARY BENNET’S PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, by Jennifer Paynter 📚 THE PURSUIT OF MARY BENNET, by Pamela Mingle 📚 A MATCH FOR MARY BENNET, by Eucharista Ward

Celebrating a birthday with your past and future selves

“The time traveler’s birthday party is a curious mix of memory, anticipation, and anxiety. The narrator sees himself in various stages of alcoholism, weight gain, and hair loss. He knows full well that he was or will be everyone he meets, and will experience the party through each of their eyes.”

📚MAN IN THE EMPTY SUIT, by Sean Ferrell

