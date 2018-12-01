This Week in Family

If it feels like there’s a party for everything these days—gender reveals, post-wedding receptions, even divorce parties—it’s not just your imagination. While many milestones in early adulthood used to be celebrated somewhat privately, there’s been a significant uptick in dedicated celebrations for these events, writes the Atlantic staff writer Alia Wong. She spoke with people who have thrown these parties to figure out why they’ve become so popular of late.

Although parents are loathe to admit it, they often have specific gender preferences for their yet-to-be-born children: Typically, dads want sons, while moms prefer daughters. This is an interesting departure from a past era when both parents preferred sons, writes the Atlantic staff writer Joe Pinsker, and it’s evidence that there might be a growing favoritism for daughters among Americans.

Highlights

Emotional labor is a term that’s frequently evoked to refer to the unpaid, and often invisible, work that women do to keep others happy. The Atlantic senior editor Julie Beck talked with Arlie Hochschild, the sociologist who coined the term in 1983, about how the term has morphed into an imprecise catchall for women’s labor, far removed from its original use to describe their capacity to manage and produce certain emotions. She spoke with Hochschild about things that do and don’t qualify as emotional labor, and why the concept has been so distorted from its original meaning.