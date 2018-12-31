What We’re Following

10 new factors that will shape the Democratic primary (Edward-Isaac Dovere)

A pundit president, impeachment fever, grappling with the Obama legacy, and more. → Read on.

Elizabeth Warren doesn’t want to be Hillary 2.0 (Edward-Isaac Dovere)

“Operatives working for several other Democratic candidates about to make their own announcements have insisted she’s the Hillary Clinton of 2020—and not in a complimentary way. ” → Read on.

What was the Massachusetts senator trying to prove with her DNA test? (Sarah Zhang)

“So here we are: A national politician has taken a DNA test to prove her heritage. To which President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly mocked Warren as ‘Pocahontas,’ responded … ‘Who cares?’” → Read on.

Republicans used to force government closures in the name of fiscal restraint. Now? (Charlie J. Sykes)

“In the new Trumpian reality, the wall is worth it. Costly, crude, dumb, and obsolete, it is now central to the GOP agenda.” → Read on.