📚 SEDUCTION: SEX, LIES, AND STARDOM IN HOWARD HUGHES’S HOLLYWOOD, by Karina Longworth

The conflicted legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House series

“Whether readers are inspired by nostalgia, disappointment, or curiosity to pick up the Little House novels again, they’ll likely find scenes featuring Native characters and themes that pose challenges to both children and adults.”

📚 THE LITTLE HOUSE SERIES, by Laura Ingalls Wilder 📚 PIONEER GIRL, by Laura Ingalls Wilder

Recovering the untold story of the transatlantic slave trade’s last living survivor

“Barracoon shines largely due to [Zora Neale] Hurston’s theory that when it comes to African subjects in America, objectivity has been permanently compromised. To effectively and accurately research a community like Africatown ... would be nearly impossible without immersion into the community itself.”

📚 BARRACOON, by Zora Neale Hurston

The confounding truth about Frederick Douglass

“Frederick Douglass was a whirlwind of eloquence, imagination, and desperate striving as he sought to expose injustice and remedy its harms. All who praise him should know that part of what made him so distinctive are the tensions—indeed the contradictions—that he embraced.”

📚 FREDERICK DOUGLASS: PROPHET OF FREEDOM, by David W. Blight

What the November 13 attacks taught Paris

“These works of reportage and intellectual history are important for the historical record and for advancing our understanding of terrorism in France. They are not works of cultural remembrance and are not intended to be. They have information, but not always heart.”

📚 LE LAMBEAU, by Philippe Lançon

📚 TERROR IN FRANCE: THE RISE OF JIHAD IN THE WEST, by Gilles Kepe

📚 LES ESPIONS DE LA TERREUR (THE SPIES OF TERROR), by Matthieu Suc

📚 THE RETURNED, by David Thomson

You Recommend

Last week, we asked you to recommend the best books about your favorite authors. Brenda Large from Prince Edward Island, Canada suggested Close to Colette, a memoir written by Maurice Goudeket, the French novelist’s third husband. If you’ve seen the new movie starring Keira Knightley, Brenda said the book will be a perfect pairing: “Her achievements were many but so is [Goudeket’s] achievement in capturing her personality with such a gentle, loving touch,” she wrote. Hope Proper, from New Jersey, recommended Walter Isaacson’s Benjamin Franklin: An American Life—“a biography that is so interesting I hated to be interrupted by life’s mundane tasks and other obligations while reading it.”

What's a book reanalyzing a moment in the past or a significant historical figure that you think everyone should read?

