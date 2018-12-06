One More Thing: The New England Journal of Medicine recently tweeted an arresting image of a deep red coral-shaped medical anomaly: a six-inch-wide blood clot, intact, coughed up by a real ailing human. Haley Weiss looks into how such a medical rarity even happens.

—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

Millennials, the more than 80 million Americans anywhere in their early 20s to mid-30s, have been singled out for “killing” everything from divorce to canned tuna.

It’s typical for Millennials to bear blame for dramatic cultural and economic changes when their only crime is behaving like everybody else. For example, last year The Wall Street Journal published a report that cited young people for killing grocery stores. The proof? Consumers ages 25 to 34 are spending less at traditional grocers than their parents’ generation did in 1990. Seems pretty damning. But upon closer examination, the stagnation of grocery stores is a complex story that implicates just about everybody. Americans of all ages are relying more on convenience stores, such as CVS, and superstores, such as Walmart, for food to eat at home, and those institutions aren’t typically counted as grocers in government data. Also, Americans of all ages are eating out at restaurants more. The group shifting its spending toward restaurants the fastest? It’s not 20-somethings. It’s people over 65. In the biggest picture—from cars and houses to restaurants and grocers—Millennials aren’t serial killers. They’re serial scapegoats.

Read on.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

1. Angela Merkel will step down as German chancellor and from her position as the leader of this center-right party in 2021, at the end of a fourth term.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. China and the Vatican reached an agreement in September over the appointment of these clergy members. Then the Vatican-appointed Shao Zhumin disappeared.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. These protests, which got their nickname from the colorful clothing item that motorists are required to own, roiled France over the past several weeks, leading to government concessions on a fuel-tax hike.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

For more updates like these from the urban world, subscribe to CityLab’s Daily newsletter.

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here—the puzzle gets more difficult through the week. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Email Shan Wang at swang@theatlantic.com Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.