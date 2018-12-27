What We Watched

The 22 best television shows of 2018

Both new and returning series, from an adaptation of a fiction podcast thriller to a light but philosophical comedy. → See the full list.

25 best individual television episodes

Standouts from Atlanta, One Day at a Time, The Terror, Homecoming, The Great British Baking Show, and more. → See the full list.

17 best films

“While 2018 was not a big year for big films, it was a big year for smaller ones. Yes, A Star Is Born was a major hit, and deservedly so. But the bulk of the movies on our two critics’ lists were not Hollywood Oscar bait but intimate fables meticulously told.” → See the full list.

What We Read

The 19 best books of 2018

“Highlights from a year of reading, including Ada Limón’s The Carrying, Tommy Orange’s There There, Madeline Miller’s Circe, and more.” → See the full list.

Our 7 favorite cookbooks

Pan-seared steak with za’atar chimichurri, curried lamb ribs, and a host of other inventive dishes from this year’s top food bibles. → See the full list.

