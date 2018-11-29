What We’re Following

We’re working on improving our email newsletters and your opinion is important to us. Will you help us by answering this short survey, so we can make our newsletters a better fit for you?

Life Expectancy: Americans are dying younger, according to new reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Death rates are increasing among young people, particularly those between the ages of 25 and 34, Olga Khazan reports. The takeaway from this somber trend? “Whatever we are doing in the U.S. to improve health and survival in our population … we need to do more.”

Civil War: Yemen has become home to what the United Nations has deemed the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. A nearly four-year-long civil war has left tens of thousands of Yemeni people dead and half the population on the brink of famine. As the U.S. Senate considers withdrawing support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen, Yasmeen Serhan and Kathy Gilsinan take a look at the crisis in the country, and how America’s involvement there became a tangle of conflicting interests.

Coen Bothers: Best known as the loyal lawyer-fixer for President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. To which charges, and to what end? “With Trump now at war with someone who for years was his most loyal lieutenant and fixer, Cohen’s court appearance underscored the peril he presents for the president,” writes Natasha Bertrand. “These are the sorts of developments that would, under normal circumstances, end a presidency,” argues the former prosecutor Ken White. Meanwhile, Trump has taken a stand against Russia, declining meetings with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Krishnadev Calamur looks at the series of events leading to Trump’s new stance.