What We’re Following

Her Emails: Earlier this year, President Donald Trump reportedly sought to prosecute Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey, neither of whom he’s spared with his public barbs (for Clinton, “Lock her up,” “Crooked Hillary”; for Comey, “untruthful slime ball”). Natasha Bertrand puts these reports in context. Meanwhile, the White House is defending the senior adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump’s use of personal email for government business. Here’s one lesson to take from personal-email controversies that have afflicted multiple administrations past and present.

Drug Test: NASA is conducting workplace-safety-culture reviews of SpaceX and Boeing, both contractors of the space agency. This was reportedly prompted after the SpaceX CEO Elon Musk smoked some weed during a podcast taping a few months ago (in a statement, NASA told Marina Koren its workplace-safety requirements include “adherence to a drug-free environment”). Read more on reefer madness at the agency. Related, as more states forge ahead with legalization: Can a person become addicted to marijuana?

Origins of Fire: The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has about 160 full-time wildfire investigators, who are each one-part police officer and one-part firefighter. Their inquiries into who—or what—cause the state’s destructive wildfires are kept tightly under wraps and can often take the greater part of a year, or longer. Here’s a glimpse into how one such investigator works.