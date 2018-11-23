There’s a scientific reason no one outside the South can nail biscuits

“I kneaded the dough more or less, made it wetter or drier. The only thing left was the flour, but I figured it couldn’t be that—wasn’t self-rising flour the same everywhere? We had just used regular grocery-store flour back home.” → Read on.

This article won’t change your mind

“People also learn selectively—they’re better at learning facts that confirm their worldview than facts that challenge it. And media coverage makes that worse.” → Read on.

The “retail apocalypse” affords a unique opportunity to turn retail stores into more productive community spaces

“The line between e-commerce and physical retail is not as hard and fast as most people think. The most successful virtual stores are currently increasing their physical presences. ” → Read on.

Is a recession coming?

“If you’re going to worry, you should worry about three things: exports, China, and maybe the looming shadow of corporate debt. But nothing in the economy seems to predict an imminent recession.” → Read on.

Ralph Breaks the Internet Offers a Chillingly Accurate Vision of Modern Life

“Amazingly enough, the result is a witty, visually inventive, and fittingly sober story about the perils of the internet, told through the eyes of a video-game avatar with unusually large forearms.” → Read on.

A Star Is Born Is a Magnificent New Take on a Hollywood Myth

“The film also takes the unprecedented step of exploring Ally’s relationship with her own evolving image, a thread that keeps the grimmer parts of the movie afloat.” → Read on.

Steve McQueen’s Widows is the Smartest Blockbuster of the Year

“The Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave director has made an intelligent, crowd-pleasing heist film with a powerhouse ensemble led by Viola Davis.” → Read on.

