What to Read
Why publish a dire federal climate report the day after Thanksgiving?
“The report visits each region of the country, describing the local upheavals wrought by a global transformation. If you think the Friday after Thanksgiving seems like an odd day to publish such a major report, you’re right. ” → Read on.
The Electoral College has countered the popular vote in two of the past five presidential elections
“There’s no clear solution, either. Some support a direct popular vote. That’s the simplest proposal, removing the middle man entirely and putting the election of the president and the vice president wholly in voters’ hands. But others have suggested allotting each state’s electoral votes proportionally to the votes cast in that state.” → Read on.
After the Pittsburgh shootings, a Thanksgiving pilgrimage to the Texas border
“Joshua’s voyage to the U.S.-Mexico border began in an unlikely place, 37 years ago, in sunny Southern California. He was the prototypical upper-middle-class Jewish kid from the West Coast.” → Read on.
There’s a scientific reason no one outside the South can nail biscuits
“I kneaded the dough more or less, made it wetter or drier. The only thing left was the flour, but I figured it couldn’t be that—wasn’t self-rising flour the same everywhere? We had just used regular grocery-store flour back home.” → Read on.
This article won’t change your mind
“People also learn selectively—they’re better at learning facts that confirm their worldview than facts that challenge it. And media coverage makes that worse.” → Read on.
The “retail apocalypse” affords a unique opportunity to turn retail stores into more productive community spaces
“The line between e-commerce and physical retail is not as hard and fast as most people think. The most successful virtual stores are currently increasing their physical presences. ” → Read on.
Is a recession coming?
“If you’re going to worry, you should worry about three things: exports, China, and maybe the looming shadow of corporate debt. But nothing in the economy seems to predict an imminent recession.” → Read on.
Ralph Breaks the Internet Offers a Chillingly Accurate Vision of Modern Life
“Amazingly enough, the result is a witty, visually inventive, and fittingly sober story about the perils of the internet, told through the eyes of a video-game avatar with unusually large forearms.” → Read on.
A Star Is Born Is a Magnificent New Take on a Hollywood Myth
“The film also takes the unprecedented step of exploring Ally’s relationship with her own evolving image, a thread that keeps the grimmer parts of the movie afloat.” → Read on.
Steve McQueen’s Widows is the Smartest Blockbuster of the Year
“The Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave director has made an intelligent, crowd-pleasing heist film with a powerhouse ensemble led by Viola Davis.” → Read on.
