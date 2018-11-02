In Case You Missed It

Halloween came and went in a flash, but to sum up our coverage:

Dear Therapist

Every Monday, the psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb answers readers’ questions about life’s trials and tribulations, big or small, in The Atlantic’s “Dear Therapist” column.

This week, however, was a little different. She answered a question that multiple men have asked in her inbox and in her own therapy practice: Is it possible to apologize for a sexual assault? And if so, how?

Lori’s response is simultaneously complex and simple: Prioritize the other person’s emotions and needs. Understand if they don’t want to speak to you or if they express anger. Don’t ask for forgiveness or absolution—you’re not doing this for your benefit. Take ownership of what you’ve done.

Whatever you choose to do—and whatever she decides to do with it, even if she does come to a place of forgiveness—you’re still going to have to find a way to come to terms with what you did. … What you need to consider is: What would help you give yourself permission to forgive yourself while also taking full responsibility for what you did? Forgiveness generally comes in stages and while you can’t force it, you can encourage it along, reflecting on all this by yourself or perhaps talking it over with a therapist or trusted friend. In that process, you should remember that punishing yourself isn’t productive—it doesn’t change what happened, or help the person you assaulted.

Lori also responded to a question about whether or not to invite an estranged sibling to Thanksgiving dinner. Her advice: Try to have a conversation with your brother to see if you can mend ties before excluding him.

Of course, you can simply not invite him to this year’s Thanksgiving and write him out of your life, which could ultimately be what happens anyway. Doing so now might provide immediate relief, but if you take a risk and open yourself up to hearing him out, you may discover the richness and healing that come from a long-overdue reconciliation.

