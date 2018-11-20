— Shan Wang

“In the spirit of a holiday when people, in claustrophobic proximity to their loved ones, feel compelled to take stronger-than-usual positions on issues of even minuscule import, I have a conclusion to share,” Joe Pinsker writes. “The correct time to eat Thanksgiving dinner is 4 p.m.” If you’re participating in a family Thanksgiving—or a Friendsgiving—this year, tell us: When is the correct time to start dinner, and why? Write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Evening Read

Vaping is alarmingly popular among teens, and the fun, sweet flavors, such as mango, that e-cigarettes come in belie potentially serious health risks. Yet e-cigarettes also offer an avenue to quitting for longtime smokers:

These competing concerns leave the FDA trying to thread a particularly tricky needle: How do they get these products into the hands of the people who need them, while keeping them away from people who don’t already smoke? Vaping in general does show promise as a diversion product, even for hard-core smokers, a group of people who historically have a very hard time quitting a very dangerous habit. Because of the relative novelty of e-cigarettes, there’s no long-term data on what kind of health impacts vaping might have (and there’s little consumer transparency about what’s actually in vape juice), but medical professionals are generally doubtful that it could be worse for active smokers than continuing to smoke.

What’s the solution?

“The two stated pillars of American housing policy—homeownership as wealth-building and housing affordability—are fundamentally at odds,” writes Daniel Hertz, and it’s having devastating effects on the racial wealth gap. Amazon’s HQ2 decision was always about transit, Laura Bliss writes: In the end, New York’s MTA and D.C.’s Metro were the only networks capable of handling the influx of new residents. But both cities will have some work to do. Stop complaining about your rent and move to Tulsa. At least that’s what Tulsa would have you do: The Oklahoma city announced last week that a local foundation would offer $10,000, free rent, and other perks to remote workers who move there for a year.

