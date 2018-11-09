“The book’s carefully crafted images interpret elements of Frank’s story with beauty and humor. But … the girl who breathed dimension into an unfathomable history is flattened, her power diluted.”

📚 ANNE FRANK’S DIARY: THE GRAPHIC ADAPTATION, adapted by Ari Folman and illustrated by David Polonsky

An Intergalactic Tale Populated by Women

“Walden has created a science-fiction universe that is about women, queer love, old buildings, and big trees. It may piss off science-fiction purists.”

📚 ON A SUNBEAM, by Tillie Walden

Coyote Doggirl Gives the Western a Whimsical, Watercolor Spin

“Hanawalt’s graphic novel respects its heroine’s restlessness. Her freedom, it seems to argue, is sacred.”

📚 COYOTE DOGGIRL, by Lisa Hanawalt

The Graphic Novel That Captures the Anxieties of Being Undocumented

“The protagonist is not a ‘stranger,’ with the opportunity to become known, or perhaps to even become a friend; he’s a ‘strange,’ and therefore always alien.”

📚 THE STRANGE, by Jérôme Ruillier

Scott McCloud’s The Sculptor Proves How Much Graphic Novels Can Do

“The story boils down to a magical dilemma about weighing the urge for a family down the road against the desire for professional validation today. Only this time—thanks to a deal with Death—it’s a man whose clock is ticking.”

📚 THE SCULPTOR, by Scott McCloud

You Recommend

Last week, we asked you to share your favorite novels and stories centered on a specific place or location. Deborah Green, from Moose Pass, Alaska, said Willa Cather’s classic My Ántonia “brings the Plains alive in all its complexity; from searing heat to blizzard storms, [it’s] a land that gives abundantly and can also reduce a person to the most desperate straits.”

Kathleen Parks recommended Exit West, by Mohsin Hamid, a novel about refugees and migration. Kathleen recalled a scene set in the “hillsides overlooking San Francisco and Marin County” as “an alternative vision of serenity, where relieved immigrants create new homes in tents and shelters on the hills. I can never see the coastline without remembering that scene.”

This week's newsletter is written by J. Clara Chan.

