📚 THE NEAPOLITAN NOVELS, by Elena Ferrante

📚 FRANTUMAGLIA: A WRITER’S JOURNEY, by Elena Ferrante

📚 AUTOBIOGRAFIA EROTICA DI ARISTIDE GAMBÍA, by Domenico Starnone

Writing My Struggle undid Karl Ove Knausgaard

“Once Knausgaard has completed the excavation of his life, what else is left to do? He is a writer who prizes newness. He cannot repeat the substance of what he has done, and he seems to have lost faith in his method, or at least to feel that it’s not worth the cost. Where does he go from here?”

📚 MY STRUGGLE, by Karl Ove Knausgaard

📚 SUMMER, by Karl Ove Knausgaard

How Sylvia Plath’s college thesis shaped her only published novel, The Bell Jar

“Plath’s undergraduate thesis … provides a clear outline of [literary] influences on her novel—and helps to illuminate how the author used cultural anxieties surrounding race and sexuality to convey her protagonist’s deeply fractured sense of self.”

📚 THE BELL JAR, by Sylvia Plath

📚 THE DOUBLE, by Fyodor Dostoevsky

📚 THE BROTHERS KARAMAZOV, by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Ralph Waldo Emerson’s tribute to his friend Henry David Thoreau

“His eye was open to beauty, and his ear to music. He found these, not in rare conditions, but wheresoever he went. He thought the best of music was in single strains; and he found poetic suggestion in the humming of the telegraph-wire.”

📚 WALDEN, by Henry David Thoreau

The misremembering of a war veteran’s best work

“It is bracing to be reminded in a new biography of Robert Graves that the rugged poet/all-rounder wrote Good-bye to All That, his lucid and mordantly sane autobiographical account of soldiering in the First World War, while recovering from a double suicide attempt. The possessed lover launching himself out of windows was also the disciplined journeyman writer who could bang out a best seller in 11 weeks.”

📚 ROBERT GRAVES: FROM GREAT WAR POET TO ‘GOOD-BYE TO ALL THAT’ (1895-1929), by Jean Moorcroft Wilson

📚 GOOD-BYE TO ALL THAT, by Robert Graves

You Recommend

Last week, we asked for your must-read books about families, including those that “add insight into social issues stretching far beyond the walls of a single home.” That description caught the eye of Susan Beck, a reader in Lake Forest, Illinois, who recommends Linda Gartz’s memoir Redlined, which offers a “ringside seat to black/white race relations and the racist mortgage policies that help explain why this intractable social issue remains with us into the 21st century.” And Roderick Bell, a reader in Petaluma, California, recommends I Will Send Rain by Rae Meadows, for its “fully realized characters in a family in existential peril.”

What are the most insightful literary biographies and memoirs you’ve read? Tweet at us with #TheAtlanticBooksBriefing, or fill out the form here.

This week’s newsletter is written by Rosa Inocencio Smith. The book on her bedside table right now is The Bean Trees, by Barbara Kingsolver.

Comments, questions, typos? Email rosa@theatlantic.com Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.