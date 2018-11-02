“The best writers provide a sense of events unfolding in this specific place, a place that informs and feeds the characters and events. What comes first: the place or the story? The story or the place? With great fiction, it can be impossible to distinguish.”

📚 THE COLD SONG, by Linn Ullmann

📚 “FACE,” by Alice Munro

Boom Town Explodes the Notion of ‘Flyover’ Territory

“From a distance, Oklahoma City looked like almost nothing … Up close, it turned out to be about almost everything.”

📚 BOOM TOWN, by Sam Anderson

A Graphic-Novel Memoir That Tangles With the Puzzle of Existence

“We all do it … Fantasize disaster.”

📚 IMAGINE WANTING ONLY THIS, by Kristen Radtke

When Parks Were Radical

“Through industrial agricultural practices, resource extraction, and atmospheric monkeying, we have landscaped the entire world to suit our needs.”

📚 WRITINGS ON LANDSCAPE, CULTURE, AND SOCIETY, by Frederick Law Olmsted

You Recommend

Didn’t read enough scary stories on Halloween this week? When we asked you to recommend your favorite horror stories, many of you suggested works by Stephen King. But one in particular, ’Salem’s Lot, thoroughly spooked a reader from Boise, Idaho: “The evil in this book is almost viscerally banal at times, which is so much worse [than] hacking gore,” Loretta C. wrote. “This book scared the bejeebies out of me … I slept with the lights on for almost 6 months; I wore a cross around my neck for over a year.”

For reader Keryl Brown Ahmed, “Husband Stitch,” a short story from Carmen Maria Machado’s collection Her Body And Other Parties, is “particularly haunting because it primarily examines the entitlement men feel over women's bodies, and how often, sometimes unintentionally, women cede to this feeling of entitlement and ownership.”

