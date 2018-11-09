—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

As a narcotics officer, Kevin Simmers locked up hundreds of drug users—including his own daughter—as the opioid epidemic worsened:

Just nine days after [his daughter] Brooke’s release, Simmers awoke to tire tracks through the front yard—Brooke had apparently maneuvered around his car. Hours later, Dana Simmers received a call from Brooke’s friend Alison Shumaker, who told her she had spoken to Brooke in the predawn hours. Shumaker, who was trying to quit heroin herself, said that Brooke had relapsed and, full of self-loathing, had told her, “I’m a piece of shit.” In a recent interview, Shumaker recalled that Brooke feared her father’s response, and told Shumaker, “I can’t go home. He’s going to be so disappointed.” Eventually, the line went silent. “She might have died talking on the phone with me,” Shumaker said. The possibility that faster action may have saved Brooke’s life haunts Shumaker, but her inaction is not unique. Research suggests that after decades of Simmers-style drug policing, the most important reason drug users don’t seek timely medical help is the fear of prosecution.

Simmers later changed his mind on the War on Drugs. Read on.

What Do You Know … About Culture?

1. The final season of this Netflix drama, featuring a truncated season, ends “on the cynical cliché that every new master will be just like the old one,” writes our critic Spencer Kornhaber.

2. “Sour Milk Sea” was one of the songs written for possible inclusion in this famous 1968 album, now reissued 50 years later to include the demos and sessions that ended up on the cutting-room floor.

3. In The Front Runner, Hugh Jackman plays this American politician, whose promising 1988 presidential campaign came to a halt after allegations of an extramarital affair.

Poem of the Week

Sunday marks 100 years from the official end to the fighting in World War I. Here, a portion of “Red Seed” by Fannie Stearns Davis, published in our June 1919 issue, captures the uneasiness of the ensuing peace:

Now perhaps there is Peace.

But dare you say that you know it? …

The Wind caught a wild red seed,

And is wild to blow it

