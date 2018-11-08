—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

The young black women leaving Christianity in favor of the spiritual traditions of African witchcraft sometimes find a sense of power in that process. Sigal Samuel reports on this shift of the digital age:

Many black witches, nervous about practicing witchcraft openly, feel more comfortable meeting online than in person. Some fear they’ll be shamed by devout Christian parents, according to Margarita Guillory, a Boston University professor who studies Africana religion in the digital age. “The internet is almost becoming like a hush harbor for these witches of color,” Guillory said, referring to places where slaves gathered in secret to practice their religions in antebellum America. Online, an avatar or a handle allows women to speak freely. A popular Tumblr promotes inspirational images of black witches and Facebook groups for the women have thousands of members each, while some have even developed smartphone apps. Some young women at the Baltimore convention told me their parents had long hid their grandmothers’ or great-grandmothers’ involvement with witchcraft—a decision the Millennials resented, until they realized their parents may have felt the need to suppress any talk of magic because their ancestors were harshly punished for their rituals. New Orleans, for example, saw sweeping arrests of voodooists in the 19th century.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

1. Sunday, November 11 will mark 100 years since the end of ___________________________.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. This German investment bank was recently Deutsche Bank was recently fined for a multi-billion-dollar Russian money-laundering scheme.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. U.S. sanctions against Iran have gone into effect, reinstating those lifted under the 2015 Obama-era agreement, known formally by this name.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

