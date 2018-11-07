Editor’s note: In a midterm election with unprecedented turnout, Democrats regained control of the House, while Republicans extended their margin in the Senate. High-profile candidates like Beto O’Rourke fell just short; others are making a new name for themselves. Voting problems abounded; some voting rights were restored. The suburban-rural-divide is sharpening. The consequences of these 2018 elections will radiate locally, nationally, and globally over the next few years. Here’s what we know now.

What to Read

How Senate Republicans will use their new power

“Because Democrats appear to have won back the House, any further efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, for example, are doomed. But Republican control of the Senate, however narrow, will allow Trump to make an even deeper mark on the federal judiciary, and potentially on the Supreme Court. Republicans have confirmed dozens of appellate and district-court judges in the past two years, and they have cemented a conservative Supreme Court majority with the elevation of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.” → Read on.