Programming note: We’ll be in your inbox Wednesday morning with a brief extra edition of the Daily on U.S. midterm-elections results. In the meantime, follow along at TheAtlantic.com.

— Shan Wang

We want to know what you think about …

Voter turnout for midterm elections is traditionally mediocre, though there are signs of a swell this year. While some eligible voters sit out because they’ve become disillusioned with the political process, others become excluded from the process through what is tantamount to voter suppression. If you voted—or tried to—on Tuesday, tell us about your experience by writing to letters@theatlantic.com.

Snapshot

What Do You Know … About Family?

1. Spanking as punishment for children’s misbehavior is pervasive—some estimates say that up to ______ percent of kids in the U.S. have been spanked by the time they reach the fifth grade.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. By one measure, intra-family political disagreements ended up cutting Thanksgiving dinners short by a collective 34 _______________ hours in 2016.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. Among the most frequently downloaded apps aimed at children ages 5 and under—even those categorized as “educational” and even ones that cost money—are full of _______________.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares their top stories:

For more updates like these from the urban world, subscribe to CityLab’s Daily newsletter.

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here—the puzzle gets more difficult through the week. We’re always looking for ways to improve The Atlantic Daily. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Email Shan at swang@theatlantic.com Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.