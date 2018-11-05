— Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

David Frum debated Steve Bannon on stage in Toronto on the question of the future of Western politics—would it be populist, or would it be liberal?

Why share a platform, then, with Bannon, one of the most adept and successful of the challengers to all I hold dear? I hoped to speak, first, to the small numbers of the genuinely undecided, to those who might imagine that populism offers them something. This is not true. The new populist politics is a scam and a lie that exploits anger and fear to gain power … I hoped to speak, next, to the many people who see populism for what it is—and who resist it. Since the economic crisis of 2008 and 2009 and the Euro currency crisis that began in 2010, the so-called populists have won election after election in this country and in Europe. Even when the anti-populists have won, as they won in France in 2017, they have won by dwindling margins. Countries that formerly seemed secure against populism, like Germany, have been trending in ominous directions … I hoped to speak, finally, to those who see populism for what it is—and support it. I hoped to look in the face of their most self-conscious and articulate champion, Steve Bannon, and tell them: You will lose.

The audience voted before and after the two sparred, to determine who moved the collective needle of the room. From beginning to end, it was a strange and heated affair.

What Do You Know … About Education?

1. The Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who’s played up his HBCU bona fides this campaign season, graduated from this 130-year-old university based in Tallahassee.

2. The share of ___________________ degrees at elite research universities dropped from 17 percent a decade ago to just 11 percent today.

3. One federal survey found that 70 percent of American teachers assign homework that needs to be done online. That’s a difficulty for the ______ percent of U.S. households with school-age children who lack high-speed internet at home.

Dear Therapist

Every week, the psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb answers readers’ questions in the Dear Therapist column. This week, an anonymous reader writes in about a painful secret:

My parents divorced when I was very young, and afterward my father began sexually abusing me, which went on for years. I never told anyone in my family, and once I moved away from home I cut all contact with my father. I’m in my late 20s now, and my life is significantly better without him in it. The problem is that my not talking to my father has started to raise questions. Recently my mother brought up the fact that I haven’t spoken to him in years and said something to the effect of “What could he possibly have done?” On the one hand, I’ve been through enough counseling to feel that I don’t owe anyone an explanation for not wanting a toxic person in my life, and bringing it up now, 10-plus years after the fact, wouldn’t change what happened. I’m also not emotionally prepared for the level of uproar it would cause if I started talking about it (my family are fabulous gossips). On the other hand, I wonder if I should come forward. Many members of my mother’s family still have a friendly (if not especially close) relationship with my father, and I’d be lying if I said that didn’t hurt me a little.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.