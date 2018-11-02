—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

Veronique Greenwood’s grandfather was an eminent nuclear physicist, whose career was derailed by what seemed to be a crackpot theory. After his death, she came into possession of his papers, and began to peel back this enduring family mystery:

One rainy day this past March, deep in the thicket of papers and lost myself, I called my father. Trained as a scientist, he had always been fascinated by Francis’s obsession, which Francis had continued to talk about his whole life. Francis was not fired in the end. But my grandparents did eventually retire early. They moved onto their boat and spent many years sailing across the world. But on their ultimate return to the United States, Francis submitted his papers several more times and engaged in ever-more-tangled correspondence, which I now had spread across the floor of my home. My father described a picture he’d seen long ago. “It was a painting of this immensely complicated structure made up of linear pieces. It climbs, and it climbs, and it climbs, and above it is this perfect sphere floating in space. And when I saw that … I looked at that painting and I thought, I know exactly what that is: You can’t get there from here!” he said. There is a gap between what you can prove with the tools available to you and what you believe to be true. Mathematicians spend decades constructing proofs for intuitions they had years earlier. Artists struggle to capture an inspiration on canvas. Scientists follow hunches, writers follow stories, all of us stumble forward on a tightrope of our own making without any guarantee that it will bear us. The painting is by Paul Klee; it is called Limits of Understanding.

What Do You Know … About Culture?

The new biopic Bohemian Rhapsody sweeps through the life of Queen’s lead singer, Freddie Mercury, who died in __________ due to AIDS -related bronchopneumonia.

2. The comedian Louis C.K. returned to this mainstay comedy venue this past week with a new set, after admitting to sexual misbehavior toward multiple women last November.

3. This small, beloved art-movie streaming service—a combination of the Criterion Collection and the Turner Classic Movies archive—is shutting down this month.

Poem of the Week

Here’s a portion of “Something Left Undone” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, from our November 1863 issue:

By the cares of yesterday

Each to-day is heavier made, Till at length it is, or seems,

Greater than our strength can bear, —

As the burden of our dreams,

Passing on us everywhere

