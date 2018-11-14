What We’re Following
Yutu: Or, what we weren’t following: A super typhoon that destroyed the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands several weeks ago was a relative blip in U.S. media coverage. Tens of thousands of Americans were affected—what happened while few eyes were turned to the region?
Deal or No Deal: The original referendum on Brexit took place more than two years ago. Since then, the actual process of leaving has been throttled by impasses, infighting, indecision, and resignations. Britain is poised to leave the European Union in fewer than 140 days. What does the embattled U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May now need to do to pass her plan for Britain’s life after the EU? And what will hold up the deal before the finish line?
Private Practice: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly hired private firefighters to help save their home and neighborhood as wildfires continue to burn across swaths of California. Celebrities aside, the incident has spotlighted the American system of privatized firefighting operations. Another often forgotten contribution to firefighting efforts: prison inmates.
President Donald Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general goes against the U.S. Constitution, argues John Yoo, who was deputy assistant attorney general in the George W. Bush administration and has been known for his expansive view of presidential powers:
Whitaker’s appointment must still conform to a higher law: the Constitution. As the Supreme Court observed as recently as this year, Article II provides the exclusive method for the appointment of “Officers of the United States.” The president “shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the Supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States.” The appointments clause further allows that “the Congress may by Law vest the Appointment of such inferior Officers, as they think proper, in the President alone, in the courts of law, or in the heads of departments.”
1. Every year, American cities and states spend upwards of how many billion dollars in tax breaks and cash grants to encourage companies to move among states?
2. When Jeff Sessions was forced to resign last week, stock prices for businesses in which industry went up?
3. Where did the Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive fire in California state history, get its name?
Answers: 90 / cannabis / Where the fire started: On Camp Creek Road
