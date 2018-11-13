— Shan Wang

Michelle Obama’s new memoir is a glimpse into moments of fear and frustration throughout her husband’s presidency that drifted below her preternatural calm. Hannah Giorgis writes:

The memoir goes on to detail the wave of virulent criticism that met Michelle Obama following Barack Obama’s clinching of Iowa. The former first lady zeroes in on the responses to a comment she made during two February 2008 speeches in Wisconsin. “What we have learned over this year is that hope is making a comeback. It is making a comeback. And let me tell you something: For the first time in my adult lifetime, I am really proud of my country,” she said then. “And not just because Barack has done well, but because I think people are hungry for change. And I have been desperate to see our country moving in that direction and just not feeling so alone in my frustration and disappointment. I’ve seen people who are hungry to be unified around some basic common issues, and it’s made me proud.” Her remark about feeling pride in her country’s citizenry was, perhaps unsurprisingly, taken out of context and circulated heavily.

What else does the former first lady reveal in Becoming?

What Do You Know … About Family?

1. A swell of children’s books with politically progressive messages are entering the bedtime-stories market, including a better-selling parody of this Regnery Publishing title.

2. The median age of first marriage for women in the U.S. has risen to this age, up from 20–22 for much of the 20th century.

3. The woman behind this 1963 seminal feminist text later said that the book helped spark a feminist movement that was misguidedly devoted to fighting “for equality in terms of male power.”

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares their top stories:

For towns and cities in Mexico, the problem of how to manage Central American migrants didn’t just materialize as an election issue, nor did it disappear after the midterms. Recently, the “caravan” arrived in Mexico City—where a new constitution ensures the protection of migrants, regardless of legal status. A real-estate agency has made a modern redlining map of Cleveland, but while it’s been controversial online, in a time of rising home prices, some say it might have the unintended effect of keeping housing affordable. “Before I moved here, I honestly didn’t think my life would have anything other than being a homeless drug addict.” A tiny-home community in Austin is tackling housing insecurity with lots of neighbors—operating on the principle that “housing will never cure homelessness, but community will.”

