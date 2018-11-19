— Shan Wang

One of the most famous freshman Democrats has come to Capitol Hill. Will Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez now throw her energies into amplifying her party’s national message or into challenging the party’s current makeup and direction?

She is already strategizing with Justice Democrats, the activist group that gave early backing to her campaign, to recruit candidates to take on more Democratic incumbents in 2020. In mid-July, she briefly floated the idea of creating a “sub-caucus” of progressives who could vote together as a bloc. That raised the specter that the Democratic Party could have its own version of the House Freedom Caucus—the conservative group that moderates in both parties blame for making Congress nearly ungovernable. “Oh, that whole thing,” she laughed when I brought it up during our interview. She described the kerfuffle that ensued as “one of those learning lessons” that have occurred in the months since her primary win. “That whole thing literally came from a podcast,” Ocasio-Cortez explained. “So it’s a casual conversational thing, and I was basically saying one option is that we actually have a real bloc vote. I don’t think it’s about counting any options out. Do I have a drafted plan to have some kind of Tea Party–esque movement? No.”

“If we pass Medicare for all, I’m going to be silent as a lamb,” she insisted to Russell Berman. Read on.

1. Over the weekend, the billionaire former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg announced a $1.8 billion donation to this university, his alma mater.

2. In a recent Gallup public-opinion poll, this percent of voters identified education as the most important problem the U.S. faces today.

3. In her memoir, Becoming, Michelle Obama described her experience at this university in 1981, where less than 8 percent of the undergraduate class was black.

Every week, the psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb answers readers’ questions in the Dear Therapist column. This week, an anonymous reader writes in about a point of tension in a loving but long-distance relationship:

I am an expressive and emotional person who loves affection and attention, and while he will tell me he loves me freely, he is a reserved person who is just not wired to be very demonstrative. I do my best to be understanding of this and I pay attention to the little things—he’s the most reliable person I know, and takes care of me in many quiet ways. But sometimes it doesn’t feel like enough, and I become resentful because it feels like I am putting more effort into our relationship than he is, even though I appreciate that he is trying. We’ve moved past this issue a number of times, and each time we make some progress, but the fight continues to recur. I want to be a good partner to him, and set reasonable expectations given the human being he is, but I also don’t want to live my life always wishing my partner was just a little more romantic.

