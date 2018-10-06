This Week in Family

The day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the United States in early 2017, more than half a million Americans congregated in Washington, D.C., for the Women’s March—one of the largest single-day protests in U.S. history.

In her new book Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger, the writer Rebecca Traister explores the history of female fury in the U.S. and how some types of women’s rage are generally taken more seriously than others. Based on Traister’s book, the Atlantic staff writer Ashley Fetters writes about the political power of angry moms, and how it’s more palatable for women to be angry on behalf of their children as opposed to being angry on their own behalf.

Fetters also interviewed the writer Nicole Chung about her recently released memoir All You Can Ever Know, in which Chung writes about being a Korean American adopted by white parents and the experience of finding her birth parents as an adult. Fetters, also an Asian American adoptee, talked with Chung about how adoptees struggle to define their “real family,” and the realities of transracial adoption.

Snapshots

(Max Guther / The Atlantic)

Children’s entertainment today looks almost nothing like the Sesame Street or Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood of decades past. Instead, as the Atlantic staff writer Alexis Madrigal writes in the November issue of the magazine, YouTube has become the “world’s babysitter,” and companies across the world are taking note by making videos that jive with what these children like—bright colors, catchy music, and cartoon characters. Madrigal writes about the impact that the globalization of these videos might have on kids—including his own.

(Kate Martin / The Atlantic)

After a tumultuous childhood, three estranged sisters hardly kept in touch—that is, until they discovered a shared affection for nudism. Jack El-Hai talked to the three sisters about the nudist camp they visit each summer, and how being naked salvaged their sisterly bonds.