December 1963, 18-month-old Fiona Egglestone of Penrith in Cumbria learns to drive in a motorised Austin pedal car. Her father Harold made the car especially for her.

For parents who are too busy to drive their kids to school or soccer practice, popular ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft aren’t an option—minors can’t ride without an accompanying adult. A new spate of kid-focused start-ups are trying to fill in the gap, writes the Atlantic staff writer Joe Pinsker. These apps have the potential to make some parents’ lives easier, but they raise questions of who, precisely, they benefit.

In school, young people are taught all sorts of nonacademic topics—nutrition, sex ed, fitness, the dangers of drugs. The Atlantic staff writer Ashley Fetters explored the possibility of introducing a new one: loneliness prevention. As the U.K. rolls out a loneliness-prevention program starting in primary school, Fetters wonders whether a similar curriculum would work in the United States, and how it might help students deal with feelings of isolation.

In the latest installment of “Home School,” The Atlantic’s video series about parenting, the author Jemar Tisby talks about the importance of talking to children about race, and the necessity of it happening “early, often, and honestly.” As he says, “the worst conversation adults can have with kids about race is no conversation at all.”