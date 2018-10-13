This Week in Family

In an attempt to understand how marketers try to sell things to moms, the Atlantic staff writer Joe Pinsker attended the 14th annual “Marketing to Moms” conference, where marketers discussed the emotions that best characterize moms today: stress, doubt, and guilt. It’s a “bleak depiction of modern motherhood,” Pinsker writes, but marketers believe it makes for effective advertising, helping them peddle products like cookie gift boxes, Lysol, and lemonade. Stress, in short, is helpful for boosting consumerism.

Spurred by the changing norms of social media, soon-to-be newlyweds are increasingly participating in a new tradition: the engagement photo shoot. They’ve become “not mandatory, but kind of mandatory” for engaged couples in the age of Instagram, the Atlantic’s Natalie Escobar writes, as a way to publicly display their love—or at least a perfumed representation of it. The costs can reach sky-high prices—up to $1,400 for a session—but couples say that they value the photos for more than just a social-media post.

Highlights

Men’s sperm counts in the U.S. and Europe have been declining for the past few decades, and scientists can’t seem to agree on the reasons why. The Atlantic staff writer Ashley Fetters writes about some of the proposed theories: lifestyle factors, environmental pollution, and chemical contamination.