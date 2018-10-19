Elaine Thompson / AP

Welcome back to the Books Briefing. This week’s edition focuses on characters who spend their time taking care of other people—a role that sometimes renders their own needs invisible. In the novels below, the sometimes beautiful, sometimes fraught dynamics of giving and receiving care are brought to life. One family reckons tragically with how little they knew their nanny; another comes together across lines of race and class to care for a child. The life of a housemaid sent from Ghana to live with a wealthy family in London gets explored with unusual thoroughness, dignity, and grace. And a young woman finds that coping with her mother’s illness has given her a new understanding of her own place in the world.

What We’re Reading

The Unstable Identities of The Caregiver
“Centering on two relationships—a mother and her daughter, and the daughter and her patient—The Caregiver explores the complex bonds between people who are linked by the need that one has for the other, and by ‘the strange love that fills one’s heart when one gives, gives, and receives little in return.’”

The Eerie Horrors of The Perfect Nanny
“Leila Slimani’s Goncourt Prize–winning 2016 novel, Chanson Douce—published in English as The Perfect Nanny—lands its biggest punch on the first page. ‘The baby is dead,’ Slimani writes. ‘It took only a few seconds.’”

Housegirl Complicates the Diaspora Narrative
“The novel follows a 17-year-old domestic laborer named Belinda as she travels from Ghana to London. Before the start of the novel, Belinda has already journeyed from her home village to Kumasi, one of the largest cities in Ghana. The voyage to London marks her second sojourn. It is not her last.”

Rumaan Alam Ponders the Limits of Parental Love
“In That Kind of Mother, two women—Rebecca, who is white, and Cheryl, who is black—find themselves bound not by blood or years, but by some mercurial mix of love, obligation, and shared fear. Cheryl’s mother, Priscilla, who’d worked as Rebecca’s nanny, has died of labor-related complications, and Rebecca offers to care for the surviving infant.”

What We Lose: A Striking Novel About Filial Grief
“Thandi’s relationship with her mother is loving but difficult. And in the wake of her death, as Thandi unexpectedly confronts the possibility of becoming a parent herself, she struggles to come to terms with what her mother’s life was, and what hers should be.”

