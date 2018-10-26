📚 THE CHANGELING, by Victor LaValle

📚 A PERSONAL MATTER, by Kenzaburo Oe

Horror for Kids

“How did Goosebumps—goofily unfantastic, for all its supernatural elements—survive the mass swerve into wizard-waffle ... triggered by the boy magus Harry Potter?”

📚 THE GOOSEBUMPS SERIES, by R. L. Stine

The Wildest Rumpus: Maurice Sendak and the Art of Death

“The received wisdom is that it is not good to scare kids, but Sendak’s belief was that kids are already scared, that what they crave is seeing their anxieties thrillingly laid out.”

📚 WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE, by Maurice Sendak

One Way to Keep Writing: ‘Remember Death’

“For to remember death is to look both ways before crossing, to gaze simultaneously into the past and towards the future. You’re being told to look back and remember what has occurred to every human being who has ever lived, and look ahead and remember what will inescapably happen to you as well.”

📚 A PERMANENT MEMBER OF THE FAMILY, by Russell Banks

You Recommend

Last week, we asked you to recommend a novel about caregiving. Dave Wollin tweeted at us to say that Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life is “a searing and intimate tale of (among other things) how friends care for one another.” Molly Pease also said the relationships between the novel’s friends are “beautiful and heartbreaking.”

What’s a horror story that you think everyone should read? Tweet at us with the hashtag #AtlanticBooksBriefing, or fill out the form here.

