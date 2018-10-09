Now There Are Nine: The Supreme Court has nine justices and is hearing cases, following an ugly confirmation process. Brett Kavanaugh could follow the path to bitterness, like Clarence Thomas before him—but there’s another option, writes Adam Cohen. Plus, here’s how Kavanaugh’s presence on the Court might play out when it comes to environmental law.

Snapshot

Evening Read

Two years ago, Franklin Foer pursued an explosive story on strange activity linking a Trump-organization computer server and servers linked to Alfa-Bank in Moscow. The story was picked apart so intensely after it was published that Foer worried he’d gotten it all wrong:

There’s hard-and-fast proof that Trump’s innermost circle was more than willing to work with the Russians. And there’s hard-and-fast proof that the Russians wanted to sway the American electorate on Trump’s behalf. Each of these is an incredible fact; each is a historic scandal unto itself. And each of these fact patterns suggests, but only suggests, that these two parties likely met in the middle to conspire. But what really happened there? Is there a crime at the center of the narrative? After two years, those of us not working for Robert Mueller are not that much closer to knowing the answer—and, given the implications, it’s almost physically painful to live with the unfilled holes in the plot.

What Do You Know … About Family?

1. The average amount of time American households spend in front of the TV peaked in 2009-2010, at a whopping _____ hours and _____ minutes (the attention has been shifting to online videos).

2. Americans in this age group are more likely to report being lonely, according to one recent study.

3. This lobbying group that pushes for gun control saw its membership nearly triple in the days following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year.

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world.

