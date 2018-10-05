—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

This YouTube empire for videos targeted at toddlers has racked up 19 billion total views to its videos, nearly four times as many as Sesame Street’s collection. Alexis Madrigal takes us inside the increasingly sprawling, weird, and global world of YouTube entertainment for children:

To an adult, the appeal of ChuChu videos is not totally obvious. On the one hand, the songs are catchy, the colors are bright, and the characters are cute. On the other, the animation is two-dimensional and kind of choppy, a throwback to the era before Pixar. And there is a lot of movement; sometimes every pixel of the screen seems to be in motion. Krishnan and Chandar believe that any given shot needs to include many different things a child could notice: A bird flying in the background. Something wiggling. These things hold kids’ attention. The men know this with quantitative precision. YouTube analytics show exactly when a video’s audience falls off. ChuChu and other companies like it—whatever their larger philosophy—can see exactly what holds a toddler’s attention, moment by moment, and what causes it to drift. If a video achieves a 60 percent average completion rate, ChuChu knows it has a hit.

YouTube, our modern babysitter.

What Do You Know … About Culture?

Poem of the Week

Here’s a portion of “World News,” by Greg Delanty, from our September 2014 issue:

We are a family perishing

in our own home. It is below zero

outside and we set fire

to the house, which is in the middle of no-

where, to warm us up. Our very own pyre.

Read the full poem.

