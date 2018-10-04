—Shan Wang

As the AIDS crisis crested in the U.S. through the ’80s and ’90s, some of the Americans grappling with HIV sold their own life-insurance policies, naming an unknown party the benefactor—betting, in a sense, on their own deaths:

Sean Strub’s health was in stark contrast with that of the strapping men in those advertisements when he began viaticating life-insurance policies in the mid-1990s. “I was a skeletal 125 pounds, 6’1, covered in purple Kaposi’s sarcoma lesions,” he says. “Anyone looking at me assumed I didn’t have long to live.” Strub, a writer and activist, says he viaticated three life-insurance policies, collecting 93 percent of the death benefit on a $150,000 policy, 70 percent on a policy for $300,000, and around 50 percent on a $20,000 policy. He used the money to start POZ magazine.

Then lifesaving HIV medicine came to market, and many of those who entered into these viatical settlements are still alive today. Strub is now the mayor of Milford, Pennsylvania. But who owns his policy?

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

1. Aid is trickling into harder-to-reach areas around the city of ____________ in the Indonesian province of _____________________, following a September 28 earthquake and subsequent tsunami that left at least 1,400 dead and tens of thousands of others displaced.

2. Days before Brazil’s presidential election this weekend, the far-right populist Jair Bolsonaro appears to have pulled into the lead over the leftist candidate Fernando Haddad, who is running in place of the now-jailed ex-president and would-be candidate _____________________________.

3. Iran used a more than six-decades-old treaty to take the U.S. to the International Court of Justice over its decision to leave the nuclear deal. This week, __________________ announced at the State Department that the U.S. would be ending that treaty.

Look Back

The 19th U.S. president was born on this day in 1822. Here’s how Congress resolved his hotly contested November election, with a disputed electoral-vote count:

There were 369 electoral votes, of which 185 were necessary to a choice. Of the 369 votes, Samuel J. Tilden confessedly had 184, lacking but one of the required majority. Rutherford B. Hayes had only 163 undisputed votes, but his friends claimed, in addition, the votes of Florida, Louisiana, Oregon, and South Carolina, with an aggregate of 22 electors, which would make his total vote 185, precisely the number needed to secure his inauguration…. The situation was serious. Some thoughtful men felt that perhaps the greatest peril that the Republic had encountered was not that of the Civil War. It was repeatedly stated on the floor of the House of Representatives, and apparently believed by the majority, that if the Republican party should proceed, through the President of the Senate, to count the, votes of the disputed States, and declare them for General Hayes, the House would then proceed to elect Mr. Tilden, or to count the vote and declare him elected by the nation. There would then have been a dual presidency, a divided army and navy, a divided people, and probably civil war.

“What plan could be devised to save the country from the evils that threatened it?” James Monroe (not the fifth U.S. president) wrote in The Atlantic’s October 1893 issue.

