—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

Romance novels have a spotty record when it comes to depicting relationships of consent: their plots often deal in aggressive pursuits or situations where a “No” implies “Yes.”

While many romance novels woo readers with the guarantee of a happy ending, the genre has a fraught relationship with how exactly its characters end up there. The most infamous subcategory of romance, so-called bodice-rippers, first gained massive popularity during the 1970s with stories of helpless women saved from the tedium of their lives by the love—and overpowering libido—of lustful, virile men…. Concerns about the genre’s depiction of love and sex have received renewed attention as coverage of the #MeToo movement shifts to acknowledge the role that cultural products play in shaping consumers’ understanding of consent. In a November 2017 interview with The Washington Post, Hillary Clinton dismissed romance as a genre full of “women being grabbed and thrown on a horse and ridden off into the distance,” which she cited as an example of “how men often are very aggressive toward women who love it” in art. In the years since bodice-rippers first rose to prominence within the genre and the marketplace, romance writers have been grappling with the questions raised by these sorts of assumptions about their work.

Hannah Giorgis talks with an author who’s decided to approach the genre differently.

What Do You Know … About Science, Technology, and Health?

1. A recent report revealed that a former top executive at this major technology company received a $90 million payout, after being asked to resign over serious sexual-misconduct allegations.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. Mission over: The ____________________ telescope, NASA’s beloved exoplanet-searching spacecraft launched into orbit in 2009, has run out of fuel.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. Groups dedicated to sharing and commiserating over everything from diabetes to addiction to rare diseases to infidelity support communities have mushroomed online on this platform.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here—the puzzle gets more difficult through the week. We’re always looking for ways to improve The Atlantic Daily, and we welcome your thoughts as we work to make a better newsletter for you. Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.