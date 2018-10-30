What We’re Following
Birthright: President Donald Trump wants to remove by executive order the right to U.S. citizenship for children born to noncitizens on U.S. soil, he suggested in a new interview. (Reminder: We’re one week out from the U.S. midterm elections.) Any move to revoke birthright citizenship will ignite debate over interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution (can it even be revoked by executive order?). Here’s one legal view of the citizenship clause—that it means exactly what it says about birthright.
Messing with Mueller: A company apparently run by a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist seems to have reached out to a couple of women, offering them money to fabricate sexual-misconduct claims against Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The full story gets odder.
Mourning: “When one person dies, members of the Jewish community often step in to care for the body and the family,” writes Emma Green in a gutting dispatch from Pittsburgh, days after a gunman opened fire during morning services at a synagogue there. “When 11 people die, the whole community becomes part of the mourning process.” Here’s what teachers at Jewish schools are telling their young students about the shooting. Plus: Adults, stop fetishizing this Mr. Rogers refrain intended to comfort children, writes Ian Bogost.
Amanda Mull looks at a bevy of new products out of Silicon Valley that approach weight loss and dieting as a problem of personalization and optimization:
Viome and other start-ups in its market don’t characterize themselves as diet companies, but weight and other nutrition-adjacent health concerns are the chief things around which many of them are oriented. 23andMe wants to help you eat and exercise according to your genetics. Bulletproof wants you to change your morning coffee routine to increase your work performance and reduce hunger. Habit promises to study your personal biomarkers to tailor a nutrition plan just for you. Need a few hours of supposedly superhuman mental acuity and calorie burning? Pound a ketone cocktail and keep it moving. Can you control your body’s need for fuel through “intermittent fasting”? There’s an app for that.
Where bodies might have previously been idealized as personal temples, they’re now just another device to be managed, and one whose use people are expected to master. We’re optimizing our performances instead of watching our figure, biohacking our personal ecosystem instead of eating salads.
1. Two major recent studies have reached opposite conclusions on whether premarital ______________________ leads to a higher or lower likelihood of divorce.
2. By one measure, just ______ out of 10 mothers in the U.S. take maternity leave, and affordability is the biggest factor that prevents them from doing so.
3. Americans’ spending on pet food has increased from $18 billion in 2009 to $______ billion in 2017, which far outpaces the rate at which pet ownership rose during that period.
Answers: cohabitation / 4 / 30
Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares their top stories:
Amazon still hasn’t chosen the metro area that will host its second headquarters—and its dillydallying has given real-estate investors more time to speculate.
“Millennials have killed yet another thing. In this case, it’s something so fundamental that it may have seemed unkillable: ... knowing how to be an adult.” Here’s what happened when a writer signed up for “adulting classes.”
How can you stop a CVS takeover of a local, immigrant-owned grocery store? Punk bands. At least, that’s (part of) the strategy in one Washington, D.C., neighborhood.
Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here—the puzzle gets more difficult through the week.
