Social media, used effectively for terrorist recruitment and propaganda, has become an integral part of modern warfare, argue the national-security experts P.W. Singer and Emerson T. Brooking:

You can’t say we didn’t warn you! The project started several years ago, looking at how social media was being used in war zones around the world. Very quickly we saw how not just the definition of those war zones was expanding, but also how the very same tactics, the very same players, were popping up in other realms, from politics to news. What about ISIS using [technology] in battlefield operations, and using it to recruit in the United States and Europe, to spur attacks, to establish its branding? Then you get the example of the players: The same Russian networks that are going after Ukraine are pivoting to Brexit, to the U.S. election. You see the same tactics being repeated. We realized this was not a story of just war. It was not a story of just politics. It was a story of a larger change.

And terrorists, wise to projecting authenticity as a recruitment tool, are taking a page from celebrities like Katy Perry, Singer and Booking write in their new book on the subject. Read our full Q&A with them here.

